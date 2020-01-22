Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

January 22, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 08/-1 Cloudy 20

Incheon 07/00 Cloudy 20

Suwon 08/-1 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 07/-1 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 07/-1 Sunny 70

Chuncheon 06/-4 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 09/04 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 08/01 Sunny 80

Gwangju 08/02 Sunny 80

Jeju 14/08 Rain 100

Daegu 08/01 Sunny 80

Busan 11/05 Sunny 90

(END)

