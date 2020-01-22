Wednesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:02 January 22, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 08/-1 Cloudy 20
Incheon 07/00 Cloudy 20
Suwon 08/-1 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 07/-1 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 07/-1 Sunny 70
Chuncheon 06/-4 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 09/04 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 08/01 Sunny 80
Gwangju 08/02 Sunny 80
Jeju 14/08 Rain 100
Daegu 08/01 Sunny 80
Busan 11/05 Sunny 90
(END)
