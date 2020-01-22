Funeral service of late Lotte founder held
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- A funeral ceremony for Shin Kyuk-ho, the late founder and honorary chairman of South Korea's Lotte Group, was held Wednesday as his family and associates commemorated his legacy and accomplishments as chief of the retail giant.
Shin, one of the first-generation founders of the country's chaebol, or family-controlled business groups, died of a chronic illness Sunday. He was 99.
The ceremony was held with the participation of more than 1,400 family members and company officials in Jamsil, eastern Seoul.
Shin's two sons -- Dong-joo and Dong-bin who had been at the center of a group leadership fight -- also were present at the ceremony.
The two estranged brothers had been part of the high-profile family feud over succession at the group as the two had controlled the company's operations in Japan and South Korea, respectively.
"My father spent his entire life to keep promises he made to Lotte Group officials and clients," Dong-joo said in his eulogy. "Our family will continue to live with his footprints in mind."
Former Prime Minister Lee Hong-koo, who headed Shin's funeral committee, and former United Nations chief Ban Ki-moon also gave eulogies.
"The late founder made a big contribution to South Korea's economic development when our country was trying to build up from debris after suffering from war," Ban said.
Lotte, which started as a small chewing gum manufacturer in Japan in the late 1940s, is now South Korea's fifth-largest conglomerate, with its business portfolio ranging from retail and hotels to entertainment and chemicals across South Korea and Japan.
In 2017, he was on the brink of facing his last days in prison after he was sentenced to four years there and fined 3.5 billion won (US$2.97 million) for embezzlement and breach of trust.
Shin, however, was allowed to remain free on health issues and has since suffered from various diseases of old age, including dementia.
Shin went from rags to riches and saw his businesses flourish on the back of massive state support and a rapidly growing economy. With his death, all the founders of South Korea's top five conglomerates -- Samsung, Hyundai, LG, Lotte and SK -- have died.
Lotte Group has dozens of affiliates, including Lotte Shopping Co., Lotte Chemical Corp. and Lotte Engineering & Construction Co.
