S. Korea to provide 2.1 tln won in financial support for materials, parts sectors
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will provide 2.1 trillion won (US$1.8 billion) in financial support programs for the materials, parts and equipment sectors this year as it seeks to boost competitiveness in the key industries, officials said Thursday.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and senior officials discussed measures to reduce the nation's reliance on Japan in the three areas while visiting a materials producer in Incheon, west of Seoul, earlier in the day.
Last July, Tokyo imposed tighter regulations on exports to Seoul of three materials that are critical for the production of semiconductors and flexible displays -- resist, etching gas and fluorinated polyimide. Japan later removed South Korea from its list of trusted trading partners.
Under the new rules, Japanese companies are required to apply for an individual license to export materials to South Korea, a process that can take up to 90 days.
South Korea views the Japanese moves as retaliation against last year's South Korean Supreme Court rulings ordering Japanese firms to compensate South Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
South Korea's semiconductor and display makers are not significantly affected by Japan's export curbs, officials said.
Also, there has been some progress in developing homegrown resist, etching gas and fluorinated polyimide.
South Korean firms have managed to overcome last year's hurdles by diversifying their import portfolios and reaching out to European countries, as well as finding domestic sources.
