Incheon airport to step up quarantine over Wuhan virus during Lunar New Year holiday
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- The operator of Incheon airport, South Korea's main gateway, said Wednesday it will take preventive measures against a new coronavirus from China as more than 1 million travelers are expected to use the airport during the Lunar New Year holiday starting this week.
Incheon International Airport Corp. put the number of international travelers leaving or arriving at the airport in Incheon, west of Seoul, at an estimated 1,039,144 from Thursday through Monday.
The Seol holiday is one of the two major traditional Korean holidays and falls on Saturday this year, forming part of a four-day break that runs from Friday through Monday.
A total of 223,157 travelers are expected to use the airport, with 110,000 people to leave for abroad on Friday, when the number of international outbound flight passengers peaks for this year's Seol season.
On Monday, the number of international inbound passengers is expected to reach 114,000, this season's top.
Due to a spike in the number of people using the airport, the operator plans to strengthen its quarantine efforts against the possible spread of the virus that has appeared to have originated from the central Chinese city of Wuhan.
South Korea has been on high alert since the new strain has also been confirmed in a Chinese woman in her 30s staying in the country.
The operator will take quarantine measures against planes from Wuhan and process travelers getting off planes from the Chinese city through a separate gate.
namsh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
3
BTS' modern art project, 'CONNECT, BTS' hits Berlin
-
4
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
5
Prosecution raids police HQ in election-meddling probe
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
3
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
-
4
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Itaewon in the doldrums after U.S. base withdrawal and gentrification
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea says its moratorium on nuclear, missile testing is over
-
3
S. Korea, U.S. to adjust springtime combined exercise for N.K. diplomacy: defense ministry
-
4
U.S. flies surveillance aircraft over S. Korea amid tensions
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea to send troops to Hormuz Strait independently to safeguard people, vessels