Incoming Chinese Ambassador Xing to arrive in Seoul next week: source
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- New Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming will arrive in Seoul next week, a diplomatic source said Wednesday, as the two countries seek to improve their ties once strained by the installation of a U.S. missile defense system here.
Xing, a former Chinese ambassador to Mongolia, is set to arrive here on Thursday to take up the post, which has been vacant since his predecessor Qiu Guohong left the country late last month after nearly six years of service in Korea.
"The new ambassador, who is currently in Beijing, will come to Seoul on Jan. 30," the source told Yonhap News Agency.
Entering foreign service in 1986, Xing served in the Chinese Embassy in Pyongyang from 1988-1991 and from 2006-2008. He also has worked at the Chinese Embassy in Seoul for some 10 years in total on three separate assignments here since 1992.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
3
BTS' modern art project, 'CONNECT, BTS' hits Berlin
-
4
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
5
Prosecution raids police HQ in election-meddling probe
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
3
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
-
4
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Itaewon in the doldrums after U.S. base withdrawal and gentrification
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea says its moratorium on nuclear, missile testing is over
-
3
S. Korea, U.S. to adjust springtime combined exercise for N.K. diplomacy: defense ministry
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea on high alert amid possible human-to-human spread of new coronavirus
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea to send troops to Hormuz Strait independently to safeguard people, vessels