Hyundai Glovis 2019 net income up 14.9 pct. to 502.5 bln won
All Headlines 10:14 January 22, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Glovis Co. on Wednesday reported its 2019 net profit of 502.5 billion won (US$ 430.6 million), up 14.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 23.4 percent on-year to 876.5 billion won. Annual sales increased 8.3 percent to 18.27 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
3
BTS' modern art project, 'CONNECT, BTS' hits Berlin
-
4
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
5
Prosecution raids police HQ in election-meddling probe
Most Saved
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
3
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
-
4
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Itaewon in the doldrums after U.S. base withdrawal and gentrification
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea says its moratorium on nuclear, missile testing is over
-
3
S. Korea, U.S. to adjust springtime combined exercise for N.K. diplomacy: defense ministry
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea on high alert amid possible human-to-human spread of new coronavirus
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea to send troops to Hormuz Strait independently to safeguard people, vessels