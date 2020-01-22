Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Glovis 2019 net income up 14.9 pct. to 502.5 bln won

All Headlines 10:14 January 22, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Glovis Co. on Wednesday reported its 2019 net profit of 502.5 billion won (US$ 430.6 million), up 14.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 23.4 percent on-year to 876.5 billion won. Annual sales increased 8.3 percent to 18.27 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!