Finance minister confident of S. Korea's economic rebound this year
INCHEON, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Wednesday he is confident that South Korea's economy could rebound this year, citing a modest recovery in private investment and consumption in the final quarter of last year.
Hong made the remarks as the Bank of Korea reported that the economy grew 2 percent last year, marking the slowest growth in a decade but matching the central bank's projection.
The economy expanded 1.2 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, marking the fastest growth since the third quarter of 2017.
Regarding the 2 percent growth last year, Hong said, "It is meaningful that (the economy) defended its psychological Maginot Line."
In the final quarter of last year, private consumption grew 0.7 percent on-quarter and construction investment surged 6.3 percent.
Hong said such positive readings will "establish a foothold" for the economy to regain its growth momentum.
South Korea's exports fell 10.3 percent from a year earlier in 2019 amid the prolonged trade dispute between the United States and China.
For December last year, the monthly exports slipped 5.2 percent on-year to $45.7 billion to extend their slump to a whopping 13th consecutive month. However, this year's outbound shipments are forecast to rise 3 percent.
The finance ministry has expected the economy to grow 2.4 percent this year.
