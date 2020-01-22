BTS announces beginning of new world tour in April
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- K-pop super band BTS announced Wednesday that a new globe-trotting concert tour, "Map of the Soul," will kick off in April in Seoul.
The tour is scheduled to open with four concerts on the first leg in Seoul from April 11-12 and 18-19 at Seoul Olympic Stadium and present a total of 37 performances in 17 cities across the globe in its first phase, according to Big Hit Entertainment, the management agency of BTS.
The lineup of destinations includes the United States, Canada, Japan, Britain, Germany and Spain, Big Hit said.
The U.S. leg of the tour will kick off on April 25 at Santa Clara and move to Los Angeles, Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., and Chicago.
After stopping at Fukuoka, the septet will then fly to Toronto, Canada, before launching the tour's European leg spanning London, Berlin and Barcelona.
The following destinations are Japan's Osaka, Saitama and Tokyo, Big Hit said, releasing the promotional poster of the tour that provides the dates and venues of the planned concerts.
"BTS starts a new world tour, 'Map of the Soul Tour,' this year following their successful 'Love Yourself' tour last year," Big Hit said, adding that more specifics of the upcoming concerts will be released, including possibly more host cities.
Under the "Love Yourself" tour that kicked off in August 2018 and ran till October last year, BTS performed in 23 cities for a total of 62 concerts, drawing more than 2 million fans.
The concert itinerary was announced ahead of the band's release of a new album, "Map of the Soul: 7," on Feb. 21.
