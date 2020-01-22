(LEAD) Man sentenced to 8 months in jail for killing dog
(ATTN: ADDS details in last three paras)
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- A 28-year-old man was sentenced to eight months in prison Wednesday for the brutal killing of a lost dog.
The Seoul Western District Court handed down the prison sentence to the man, surnamed Jeong, on charges of breaching animal protection law.
Jeong, who worked at a local fried chicken restaurant, was charged with killing a lost dog in Seoul's western ward of Mapo in October last year. The dog was found with severe wounds to its head.
"The method of the crime was very cruel and showed (Jeong's) contempt toward life. There is also substantial room for criticism regarding the motive of the crime," the judge said, noting that Jeong tried to catch the dog to raise it himself but killed it when it resisted him.
"A jail term is inevitable considering that ... the victim's family are demanding strong punishment and that (Jeong) has been punished several times for violence," the judge said, adding that the court factored in that the crime was not premeditated and Jeong has acknowledged and expressed regret.
Prosecutors had earlier demanded an 18-month jail term for the man.
Wednesday's ruling is the latest in a series of stronger punishments for animal abusers.
The same district court in November sentenced a man in his 30s to six months in prison for assaulting and killing a cat.
Earlier this month, the district court in Suwon, south of Seoul, handed down a four-month jail term to a man in his 50s for brutally murdering two cats over two days.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
3
BTS' modern art project, 'CONNECT, BTS' hits Berlin
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Yang Joon-il: More than 'the 1990s' G-Dragon'
-
5
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
3
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
-
4
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Itaewon in the doldrums after U.S. base withdrawal and gentrification
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea says its moratorium on nuclear, missile testing is over
-
2
Iran expresses concern about S. Korea's decision on Hormuz dispatch: official
-
3
S. Korea, U.S. to adjust springtime combined exercise for N.K. diplomacy: defense ministry
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea to send troops to Hormuz Strait independently to safeguard people, vessels
-
5
U.S. flies surveillance aircraft over S. Korea amid tensions