FC Seoul to face Malaysian club in AFC Champions League playoff
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's FC Seoul will take on a Malaysian opponent this week with a berth in Asia's top club football competition at stake.
In an East Region playoff match for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League, FC Seoul will host Kedah on Tuesday at Seoul World Cup Stadium. The kickoff is 7 p.m.
The winner of this one-and-done match will be slotted into Group E of the AFC Champions League, alongside Beijing FC of China and Chiangrai United of Thailand. The other spot will be filled by the winner of another East Region playoff match between Japanese side Kashima Antlers and Australian club Melbourne Victory.
FC Seoul made it straight to the playoff by virtue of finishing in third place in the K League 1 in 2019. Kedah got into the preliminary round after winning the Malaysia FA Cup last year, and they defeated Tai Po of Vietnam 5-1 last week to set up a meeting with FC Seoul.
This playoff match will be FC Seoul's first official contest of 2020.
FC Seoul have never won an AFC Champions League title, with a pair of runner-up finishes in 2002 and 2013.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
Parasite wins Screen Actors Guild award for acting ensemble in run-up to Academy Awards
-
3
Airports, ports make all-out efforts to prevent spread of Wuhan virus
-
4
(LEAD) Heavy snowfall hinders search efforts for 4 missing S. Korean trekkers in Himalayas
-
5
(LEAD) Nearly half of N. Korean party vice chairmen replaced in recent convention
-
1
S. Korea reports 2nd confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
Esper says N. Korea is 'clearly' trying to build nuclear-tipped long-range missile
-
3
BTS to dazzle fans with series of U.S. shows next week
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea on high alert to prevent spread of Wuhan coronavirus
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea expands 'cornonavirus watch' zone from Wuhan to all of China