S. Korea prepared to curb economic fallout from China coronavirus
SEJONG, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance ministry said Wednesday it will make efforts to minimize possible economic fallout from the spread of the China coronavirus amid worries that it could hurt local consumption.
Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom made the remarks at a meeting with senior financial officials earlier in the day, the ministry said in a statement.
South Korea's financial markets are seeing volatility rise amid jitters over the virus, which emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last month, Kim said.
"The government will make efforts to try to minimize negative impacts on the economy as it is closely monitoring the situation on the Wuhan virus," Kim said.
The SARS-like virus has spread to Beijing and Shanghai. Confirmed cases have also been reported in South Korea, Japan, Thailand and the United States.
Fears are growing as China tries to stop the spread of the virus at a time when millions of Chinese people head to their homes ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.
South Korea's main stock index lost 22.95 points, or 1.01 percent, to close at 2,239.69 on Tuesday as the spread of the Wuhan virus rattled local markets.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
3
BTS' modern art project, 'CONNECT, BTS' hits Berlin
-
4
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
5
Prosecution raids police HQ in election-meddling probe
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
3
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
-
4
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Itaewon in the doldrums after U.S. base withdrawal and gentrification
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea says its moratorium on nuclear, missile testing is over
-
3
S. Korea, U.S. to adjust springtime combined exercise for N.K. diplomacy: defense ministry
-
4
U.S. flies surveillance aircraft over S. Korea amid tensions
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea to send troops to Hormuz Strait independently to safeguard people, vessels