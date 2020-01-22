LKP vows push for constitutional revision through election victory
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- The head of South Korea's main opposition party said Wednesday it will seek a new constitutional system to check the "regal" power of the country's president, claiming its harmful consequences are prevalent under the Moon Jae-in administration.
To that end, it's important for the conservative bloc to score an overwhelming victory in the April 15 general elections, Hwang Kyo-ahn, leader of the Liberty Korea Party (LKP), stressed in his New Year's press conference.
He was apparently trying to consolidate political support from conservative voters and also reach out to swing voters disgruntled at the liberal Moon government's policies.
Hwang said his party would "push for constitutional revision to prevent a regal presidential system."
He did not elaborate on whether he has a cabinet system in mind.
The former prime minister instead focused on condemning what he described as "undemocratic" policies of Moon that "have ended up in failure."
"There's not a single inch of progress on the dismantling of North Korea's nuclear program," he said. "Was there tangible progress in peace (efforts) over the past three years? What's the result of the North Korea-first policy?"
The South Korea-U.S. alliance has been severely impaired, with public opinion at home split due to the president's push for nonsensical measures on the pretext of reform, he argued.
He said the LKP would undo what has been done under the Moon administration, including legislation on revising the electoral system and creating a non-prosecution unit to investigate corruption among high-level civil servants.
He called for one-on-one talks with the president to discuss ways to resolve the problem of "chaos in state affairs."
Hwang also stressed the need for the consolidation of conservative parties to pull off a win in the upcoming poll to elect lawmakers.
"An act to oppose consolidation is to help the Moon administration," he said.
On speculation about his constituency, Hwang reiterated that it's up to the party's decision.
Keen attention is being paid to whether he will take on former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon of the ruling Democratic Party in Seoul's Jongno district.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
3
BTS' modern art project, 'CONNECT, BTS' hits Berlin
-
4
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
5
Prosecution raids police HQ in election-meddling probe
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
3
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
-
4
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Itaewon in the doldrums after U.S. base withdrawal and gentrification
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea says its moratorium on nuclear, missile testing is over
-
3
S. Korea, U.S. to adjust springtime combined exercise for N.K. diplomacy: defense ministry
-
4
U.S. flies surveillance aircraft over S. Korea amid tensions
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea to send troops to Hormuz Strait independently to safeguard people, vessels