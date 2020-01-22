Seoul trying to confirm details of N.K. reshuffle amid report on Kim's sister
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is working to verify the details of a recent personnel reshuffle in North Korea's ruling Worker's Party, the unification ministry said Wednesday, amid a media report that leader Kim Jong-un's sister has been dismissed as a member of the party's powerful politburo.
On Tuesday, a local news outlet said Kim Yo-jong was relieved of her post as an alternate member of the Workers' Party politburo during last month's plenum, citing a report by Seoul's spy agency submitted to the parliament's intelligence committee.
Pyongyang's state media said North Korea discussed an "organizational matter" during the four-day session, but it did not disclose details.
Asked to comment on the younger Kim's possible stature change, ministry spokesperson Lee Sang-min said the government is still working to confirm the details of the North's recent personnel reshuffle.
"We are still working to check the facts regarding the personnel issue, including those related to Kim Yo-jong," Lee told a regular press briefing.
The North's media has said Kim Yo-jong was appointed as a first vice department director during the meeting, indicating a transfer from her previously known position as the first vice department director of the Information and Publicity Department.
