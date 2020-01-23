Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) S. Korea going all-out to prevent spread of Wuhan coronavirus during holidays
SEOUL -- South Korea's public health authorities on Thursday remained on alert and spared no efforts to prevent the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus during the upcoming four-day Lunar New Year holiday, with the country's citizens advised not to visit the central Chinese city at the epicenter of the disease.
The country reported its first confirmed case of the new coronavirus on Monday when a Chinese resident who arrived at Incheon International Airport, the country's main gateway, on Sunday tested positive for the virus.
-----------------
S. Korea issues travel alert for Wuhan amid efforts to prevent coronavirus outbreak
SEOUL -- South Korea's foreign ministry on Thursday issued a travel alert for Wuhan in central China amid stepped-up efforts to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus that has originated from the city.
The ministry applied the alert level of "restraint" to Wuhan, the third highest in the four-tier travel warning system, while issuing the lowest alert level of "caution" for other areas in China's Hubei Province.
-----------------
Moon vows efforts for reunions of separated families in two Koreas
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Thursday his government will endeavor to create opportunities for South Koreans to meet their families in North Korea "before it's too late."
He was delivering a video message via his social networking service accounts on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, called Seol in Korean. It's one of the biggest annual celebrations for Koreans.
-----------------
Former PM announces bid to run in Seoul's Jongno in upcoming elections
SEOUL -- Former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon on Thursday accepted the Democratic Party's (DP) offer to run in Jongno, a key constituency in central Seoul, in the upcoming general elections.
Lee, a former journalist and four-term lawmaker, recently resumed his political career with the liberal party following a six-year hiatus. He was elected as a provincial governor in 2014 and became the first prime minister under the Moon Jae-in administration in May 2017.
-----------------
S. Korean unit in Hormuz Strait ready for any circumstances: defense ministry
SEOUL -- The South Korean military unit dispatched to the Strait of Hormuz maintains a full readiness posture to deal with any situations in accordance with its operation guidelines, the defense ministry said Thursday.
The 300-strong Cheonghae Unit, with a 4,400-ton destroyer, expanded its operational areas from its original sphere of the Gulf of Aden into the Strait of Hormuz this week to protect South Korean citizens and vessels passing through the strategically important waterway amid tensions between the United States and Iran.
-----------------
(LEAD) Korean Air to suspend flights to Wuhan by end-January
SEOUL -- Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's national flag carrier, said Thursday it will suspend its flights to Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of a new SARS-like virus, by the end of this month.
The move comes after the Chinese authorities made a decision to not allow most inbound and outbound flights on domestic and international routes at the airport there starting Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks sharply down amid new coronavirus fear
SEOUL -- South Korean shares ended lower Thursday after a rebound of more than 1 percent the previous day, as foreign and institutional investors were cautious amid rising concerns over the spread of Wuhan coronavirus.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 21.12 points, or 0.93 percent, to 2,246.13.
