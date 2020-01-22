Hyundai Engineering & Construction 2019 net profit up 8.1 pct. to 578.6 bln won
All Headlines 13:43 January 22, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. on Wednesday reported its 2019 net profit of 578.6 billion won (US$ 497 million), up 8.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 5 percent on-year to 882.1 billion won. Annual revenue increased 3.4 percent to 17.29 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
