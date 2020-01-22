Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Hyundai E&C Q4 net falls 81.7 pct

(ATTN: UPDATES with details of regulatory filing)

SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., a major South Korean builder, said Wednesday its fourth-quarter net profit fell 81.7 percent from a year earlier.

Net profit for the three months that ended Dec. 31 fell to 12.2 billion won (US$10.4 million) from 66.8 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Still, operating profit rose 18.4 percent to 192.6 billion won in the fourth quarter from 162.7 billion won a year ago. Sales went up 4.2 percent to 4.65 trillion won from 4.46 trillion won, the company said.

For the entire year of 2019, Hyundai E&C posted a net profit of 578.6 billion won, up 8.1 percent from 535.3 billion won in the previous year.

Full-year sales gained 3.4 percent on-year to 17.29 trillion won, and operating profit rose 5 percent to 882 billion won in 2019.

