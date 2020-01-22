(2nd LD) Hyundai E&C Q4 net falls 81.7 pct on currency losses
(ATTN: UPDATES with comments by company official; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., a major South Korean builder, said Wednesday its fourth-quarter net profit fell 81.7 percent from a year earlier due to increased foreign-exchange losses.
Net profit for the three months that ended Dec. 31 fell to 12.2 billion won (US$10.4 million) from 66.8 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
"The won's weakness against the dollar hurt the bottom line," a company spokeswoman said by phone.
A weak won drives down the value of dollar-denominated income when converted into the local currency.
Still, operating profit rose 18.4 percent to 192.6 billion won in the fourth quarter from 162.7 billion won a year ago. Sales went up 4.2 percent to 4.65 trillion won from 4.46 trillion won, the company said.
For the entire year of 2019, Hyundai E&C posted a net profit of 578.6 billion won, up 8.1 percent from 535.3 billion won in the previous year.
Full-year sales gained 3.4 percent on-year to 17.29 trillion won, and operating profit rose 5 percent to 882 billion won in 2019.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
