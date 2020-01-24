KOICA runs online lecture series on international development cooperation
SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's overseas aid agency said Friday it will run a free online lecture program on international development cooperation until next month, as part of efforts to help broaden the public understanding of the issue.
The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has used the online open lecture platform, called K-MOOC, since last month to run the program consisting of 10 lectures on such development issues as poverty, gender, human rights and environment.
It plans to run the program on the platform until Feb. 28. Lecturers include renowned experts in development fields, such as travel writer and relief worker Han Bi-ya.
The KOICA program particularly deals with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The SDGs aim to end poverty, fight inequality and injustice and tackle climate change by 2030. The United Nations endorsed the goals in 2015 following a 15-year campaign to tackle poverty, disease and other global challenges under the Millennium Development Goals.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
