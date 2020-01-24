S. Korea to host P4G summit to tackle climate change this year
SEJONG, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will host the second summit of a global public-private initiative this year to speed up efforts to tackle climate change, according to Seoul's finance ministry on Friday.
The first summit of Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) was held in Denmark in 2018 with the aim of addressing challenges in the five areas of food and agriculture, water, energy, cities and circular economy.
P4G is a global network of governments, businesses and civil society organizations seeking to advance solutions to deliver on the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Agreement.
The second summit will be held in June in Seoul, the finance ministry said in a statement.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in has stressed the importance of joint efforts by both the public and private sectors to address major global challenges, such as poverty and climate change.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' modern art project, 'CONNECT, BTS' hits Berlin
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Yang Joon-il: More than 'the 1990s' G-Dragon'
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
4
BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
5
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
-
3
Parasite wins Screen Actors Guild award for acting ensemble in run-up to Academy Awards
-
4
Airports, ports make all-out efforts to prevent spread of Wuhan virus
-
5
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
1
British woman dies in apparent sudden death in Gwangju
-
2
S. Korea reports 2nd confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea going all-out to prevent spread of Wuhan coronavirus during holidays
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms replacement of its top diplomat
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 2nd confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus