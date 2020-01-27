Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin well on track for healthy season: trainer
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Toronto Blue Jays' South Korean ace Ryu Hyun-jin has been one of the best in the game -- when healthy, that is.
There have been times over his major league career when the left-hander had trouble staying on the field. In fact, he missed the entire 2015 season and made just one start in 2016 with shoulder and elbow injuries. He has also missed time with injuries to his groin, hip and neck.
But this history doesn't necessarily mean Ryu will be hampered by more injuries in the future, his personal trainer says.
"Ryu Hyun-jin takes great care of his body, and I'll try to make sure he'll have a healthy season," said Kim Byung-gon, who was hired as Ryu's trainer after the pitcher signed a four-year, US$80 million deal with the Blue Jays in December.
Kim spoke last week, after he and Ryu returned from two weeks of workouts in Okinawa, Japan. Kim, who has worked with the South Korean national baseball teams in past international tournaments, is replacing Kim Yong-il.
Kim Yong-il spent the 2019 season with Ryu when he was still with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he told the pitcher he wanted to stay in South Korea and spend more time with his family in 2020. Ryu then reached out to Kim Byung-gon, who had worked with the pitcher after his first major league season in 2013.
The new trainer said Ryu is poised for a healthy first season in Toronto.
"Physically, he's about 80 percent ready, and considering the amount of time we have left until the Opening Day (on March 26), he's on a very good pace," Kim said. "He should be able to begin the season without a hitch."
Kim also said Ryu threw off flat ground in Okinawa "at about 50 percent effort" and added, "He will start throwing off the mound in February."
The Blue Jays' camp opens in mid-February, with pitchers and catchers reporting first to Dunedin, Florida, on Feb. 13.
In 2019, Ryu led all of baseball with a 2.32 ERA, which helped him finish second in the National League Cy Young voting. He parlayed the best season of his career into the lucrative deal -- the largest free agent deal for a pitcher in Blue Jays' history -- and, barring injuries during spring, Ryu should be the team's Opening Day starter.
Living up to that contract while leading a revamped rotation -- the Blue Jays went through 21 starters in 2019 and had a 5.25 ERA to rank 22nd out of 30 teams -- could be a daunting challenge for Ryu. But Kim believes his client is up for it.
"When you're in your 20s, your body can hold up, but once you reach your 30s, you have to manage your body," Kim said. "Ryu understands it really well."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
Parasite wins Screen Actors Guild award for acting ensemble in run-up to Academy Awards
-
3
Airports, ports make all-out efforts to prevent spread of Wuhan virus
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 1st confirmed China coronavirus case, raises alert level
-
1
S. Korea reports 3rd confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 3rd confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 3rd confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 3rd confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
5
(LEAD) Kim Jong-un's aunt makes 1st public appearance in over 6 years