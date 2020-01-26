Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Anticipated S. Korean games set for launch in H1

All Headlines 11:15 January 26, 2020

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's major game publishers are scheduled to launch their indigenous games during the first half of the year, which will also boost their earnings down the road, industry sources said Sunday.

Netmarble Games, a major mobile game developer and publisher, said its new mobile massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), "A3:Still Alive," will be available to local users in March.

This photo, provided by Netmarble Games, shows its latest mobile massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), "A3:Still Alive." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The game is Netmarble's first attempt to merge an MMORPG, which is popular in the country, and a battle royale game, which is more popular in the Western market.

"'A3: Still Alive' is Netmarble's fresh adventure in the game market as it is a completely new genre," Netmarble CEO Kwon Yeong-sik said earlier.

The game allows a total of 30 players to compete to be the last standing, Netmarble said.

The date of the global launch has not yet been decided

Another gaming company, Nexon Co., is also scheduled to roll out its latest mobile role-playing game (RPG) based on a fantasy theme, "Counter Side," on Feb. 4.

Players can collect characters in a virtual reality background, in which reality and another world exist with more than 100 characters.

This photo, provided by Nexon Co., shows the company's latest RPG, "Counter Side." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

