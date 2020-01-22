KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Shinsegae 315,500 UP 13,000
Nongshim 225,500 UP 1,000
SGBC 35,450 UP 50
Hyosung 73,500 DN 200
LOTTE 36,700 DN 500
AK Holdings 33,450 DN 350
Binggrae 54,700 UP 400
GCH Corp 21,100 UP 650
LotteChilsung 132,500 0
HyundaiMtr 127,000 UP 10,000
AmoreG 85,800 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,000 UP 150
POSCO 241,500 DN 2,500
SPC SAMLIP 83,500 UP 800
SAMSUNG SDS 206,000 UP 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,550 DN 100
KUMHOTIRE 4,020 UP 15
DB INSURANCE 45,500 DN 1,100
SLCORP 18,100 UP 300
Yuhan 230,000 0
SamsungElec 62,300 UP 900
NHIS 12,200 UP 100
SK Discovery 26,400 UP 50
LS 44,000 DN 100
GC Corp 127,000 UP 5,500
GS E&C 30,450 DN 150
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,100 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 286,000 UP 10,500
KPIC 111,000 DN 500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,730 UP 130
SKC 54,600 UP 2,500
HyundaiEng&Const 41,450 DN 300
SamsungF&MIns 227,000 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,700 UP 1,550
Kogas 34,800 DN 100
Hanwha 23,750 DN 50
CJ 91,500 0
JWPHARMA 28,500 UP 750
LGInt 14,050 UP 50
DongkukStlMill 5,450 DN 10
