KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SBC 14,150 UP 150
Hyundai M&F INS 23,600 DN 400
TONGYANG 1,255 UP 25
Daesang 22,450 UP 250
SKNetworks 5,220 DN 40
ORION Holdings 17,200 0
KISWire 19,250 0
LotteFood 391,000 DN 4,000
NEXENTIRE 8,390 DN 60
CHONGKUNDANG 96,900 UP 1,700
KCC 233,500 DN 4,500
HankookShellOil 303,000 DN 500
BukwangPharm 15,000 UP 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 50,300 UP 1,450
TaekwangInd 1,011,000 DN 9,000
SsangyongCement 5,140 0
KAL 26,500 UP 350
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,890 UP 140
LG Corp. 74,200 UP 300
SsangyongMtr 2,145 UP 10
BoryungPharm 14,850 UP 100
L&L 15,350 UP 1,100
NamyangDairy 421,500 UP 9,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 41,850 UP 150
HYUNDAI STEEL 30,100 DN 50
Huchems 19,950 DN 300
DB HiTek 31,300 UP 2,200
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13800 DN50
KiaMtr 42,600 UP 1,000
Donga Socio Holdings 96,400 UP 300
SK hynix 101,000 UP 1,700
Youngpoong 669,000 UP 6,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 61,400 0
ShinhanGroup 41,000 DN 400
HITEJINRO 32,750 UP 300
CJ LOGISTICS 143,500 DN 2,500
DOOSAN 67,300 UP 700
DaelimInd 87,600 UP 600
GS Retail 41,000 UP 600
Ottogi 541,000 UP 4,000
