KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
IlyangPharm 22,000 UP 800
DaeduckElec 10,100 UP 50
MERITZ SECU 3,610 UP 20
HtlShilla 101,000 UP 1,100
Hanmi Science 36,650 UP 400
SamsungElecMech 137,000 UP 3,500
Hanssem 74,800 UP 700
KSOE 127,500 UP 1,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 19,700 DN 100
OCI 65,200 UP 800
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 54,500 UP 600
KorZinc 411,000 DN 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,320 UP 50
SYC 46,650 DN 300
HyundaiMipoDock 47,050 UP 50
IS DONGSEO 30,400 0
S-Oil 82,900 DN 400
LG Innotek 148,000 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 216,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI WIA 52,500 UP 3,700
KumhoPetrochem 78,900 DN 400
Mobis 245,500 UP 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 35,300 DN 300
HDC HOLDINGS 11,200 UP 100
S-1 93,800 UP 500
Hanchem 118,500 UP 3,500
DWS 27,600 0
UNID 45,550 UP 400
KEPCO 26,800 UP 100
SamsungSecu 38,300 UP 600
SKTelecom 238,500 UP 2,000
S&T MOTIV 39,950 DN 1,000
HyundaiElev 69,200 DN 400
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 32,250 UP 750
Hanon Systems 11,200 UP 150
SK 241,000 UP 500
DAEKYO 5,950 UP 40
GKL 21,550 DN 50
Handsome 31,250 UP 450
WJ COWAY 89,600 UP 2,300
