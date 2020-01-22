KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 131,500 DN 500
IBK 11,150 DN 50
KorElecTerm 40,100 UP 850
NamhaeChem 8,170 UP 70
DONGSUH 16,400 UP 50
BGF 5,470 UP 60
SamsungEng 18,700 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 112,000 UP 2,000
PanOcean 4,280 UP 40
SAMSUNG CARD 38,450 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 23,000 UP 400
KT 26,250 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL255000 UP5500
LG Uplus 13,800 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,200 DN 100
KT&G 93,600 DN 100
DHICO 5,800 UP 290
LG Display 15,150 DN 150
Kangwonland 28,850 UP 500
NAVER 186,000 UP 4,000
Kakao 166,000 UP 1,000
NCsoft 643,000 UP 11,000
DSME 26,300 DN 100
DSINFRA 5,290 UP 10
DWEC 4,775 DN 25
Donga ST 98,300 UP 1,600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,000 0
CJ CheilJedang 250,500 DN 500
DongwonF&B 224,000 0
KEPCO KPS 39,650 UP 800
LGH&H 1,368,000 UP 25,000
LGCHEM 351,500 UP 7,000
KEPCO E&C 20,250 UP 1,150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 77,000 UP 600
HALLA HOLDINGS 44,650 UP 350
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,150 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 70,400 UP 300
Celltrion 176,500 UP 4,000
DAEWOONG PHARM 127,000 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 88,600 UP 4,000
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
BTS' modern art project, 'CONNECT, BTS' hits Berlin
(Yonhap Feature) Yang Joon-il: More than 'the 1990s' G-Dragon'
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
(Yonhap Feature) Itaewon in the doldrums after U.S. base withdrawal and gentrification
(LEAD) N. Korea says its moratorium on nuclear, missile testing is over
Iran expresses concern about S. Korea's decision on Hormuz dispatch: official
S. Korea, U.S. to adjust springtime combined exercise for N.K. diplomacy: defense ministry
(5th LD) S. Korea to send troops to Hormuz Strait independently to safeguard people, vessels
-
U.S. flies surveillance aircraft over S. Korea amid tensions