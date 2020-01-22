Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All Headlines 15:46 January 22, 2020

KIH 75,800 UP 1,300
LOTTE Himart 28,800 DN 100
GS 48,600 UP 200
CJ CGV 32,000 DN 100
HYUNDAILIVART 12,850 UP 200
LIG Nex1 30,100 UP 550
Fila Holdings 45,800 DN 700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 146,000 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,050 DN 200
HANWHA LIFE 2,220 UP 15
AMOREPACIFIC 223,500 UP 4,500
LF 16,650 DN 150
FOOSUNG 9,080 UP 400
JW HOLDINGS 5,800 UP 100
SK Innovation 134,500 0
POONGSAN 23,750 DN 500
KBFinancialGroup 47,550 UP 200
Hansae 16,650 0
LG HAUSYS 50,700 UP 200
Youngone Corp 33,450 0
KOLON IND 47,050 UP 150
HanmiPharm 299,500 UP 4,500
BNK Financial Group 7,210 0
emart 118,500 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY310 50 UP200
KOLMAR KOREA 51,000 UP 300
CUCKOO 114,500 DN 1,500
COSMAX 85,400 UP 900
MANDO 36,300 UP 550
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 452,000 UP 14,000
INNOCEAN 70,600 UP 800
Doosan Bobcat 31,850 DN 300
Netmarble 94,100 UP 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S310500 DN1500
ORION 111,500 UP 500
BGF Retail 174,000 UP 2,500
SKCHEM 66,300 UP 100
HDC-OP 23,150 UP 300
HYOSUNG HEAVY 25,700 UP 850
WooriFinancialGroup 10,850 UP 100
(END)

