(LEAD) Samsung C&T Q4 net down 56 pct
(ATTN: UPDATES with details of regulatory filing)
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp., a construction affiliate of Samsung Group, said Wednesday its fourth-quarter net profit fell 56.1 percent from a year earlier.
Net profit for the three months ending Dec. 31 stood at 353 billion won (US$303 million) from 804.5 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Sales declined 3.4 percent to 7.69 trillion won from 7.97 trillion won.
Still, operating profit rose 33.7 percent to 324.6 billion won in the fourth quarter from 242.7 billion won a year ago.
The operating profit was 22.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
For 2019, Samsung C&T posted an annual net profit of 1.04 trillion won, down 40.1 percent from 1.74 trillion won the previous year.
Annual sales fell 1.3 percent on-year to 30.7 trillion won and operating profit decreased 21.5 percent to 866.7 billion won in 2019.
Shares in Samsung C&T rose 1.82 percent to 112,000 won, outperforming the broader KOSPI's 1.23 percent advance.
(END)
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
3
BTS' modern art project, 'CONNECT, BTS' hits Berlin
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Yang Joon-il: More than 'the 1990s' G-Dragon'
-
5
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
3
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
-
4
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Itaewon in the doldrums after U.S. base withdrawal and gentrification
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea says its moratorium on nuclear, missile testing is over
-
2
Iran expresses concern about S. Korea's decision on Hormuz dispatch: official
-
3
S. Korea, U.S. to adjust springtime combined exercise for N.K. diplomacy: defense ministry
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea to send troops to Hormuz Strait independently to safeguard people, vessels
-
5
U.S. flies surveillance aircraft over S. Korea amid tensions