U.N. panel approves 38 requests for sanctions exemptions to aid N.K. last year
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- The U.N. Security Council panel approved nearly 40 requests for sanctions exemptions last year to allow for the provision of humanitarian assistance to North Korea, more than twice the number of sanctions waivers granted a year earlier, a report showed.
According to the report recently compiled by Germany, which served as chair of the UNSC sanctions committee on North Korea last year, sanctions waivers were granted for 38 requests with regard to humanitarian projects in North Korea.
The committee granted 15 exemptions a year earlier.
The report, however, did not provide further details on organizations that received sanctions exemptions and their activities in the North.
Humanitarian activities in North Korea are not banned under sanctions the UNSC imposed on Pyongyang to punish its nuclear and missile provocations but related materials are subject to sanctions waivers from the U.N.
Earlier this month, the U.N. panel granted sanctions exemptions for two aid agencies' assistance projects in North Korea, the first waivers granted since the start of the year.
