Buses, subways to run on extended hours during holiday
SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- Buses and subways in Seoul will run on extended operating hours over the weekend to meet demand for late-hour travel during the Lunar New Year holiday, the city government said Friday.
Subway lines No. 1 to 9, as well as the Ui-Sinseol Light Rail Transit, will run until 2 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government.
Bus routes passing through five major train stations and four express and intercity bus terminals will also run until 2 a.m. for users who are returning from their hometowns.
This applies to 129 bus routes that stop at train stations -- Seoul, Yongsan, Yeonggdeungpo, Cheongnyangni and Suseo -- as well as bus terminals -- Seoul Express, Dong Seoul, Nambu and Sangbong.
The city government also plans to run additional buses during daytime hours for routes that pass near cemeteries for passengers paying visits to their ancestors.
Public transportation schedules, as well as traffic alerts, will be available throughout the holiday at the city's transportation information platform TOPIS (http://topis.seoul.go.kr).
The airport express operator plans to also run trains on extended hours during the holiday weekend.
The last train departing from Terminal 2 at Incheon International Airport, terminating at Digital Media City station, will be extended to 1:15 a.m. from 11:50 p.m.
The last train departing from Seoul Station bound for Geomam station, will also be extended till 1:10 a.m. from midnight.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' modern art project, 'CONNECT, BTS' hits Berlin
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Yang Joon-il: More than 'the 1990s' G-Dragon'
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
4
Korean language test applicants hit record high in 2019: data
-
5
BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
-
3
Parasite wins Screen Actors Guild award for acting ensemble in run-up to Academy Awards
-
4
Airports, ports make all-out efforts to prevent spread of Wuhan virus
-
5
Korean language test applicants hit record high in 2019: data
-
1
British woman dies in apparent sudden death in Gwangju
-
2
Seoul trying to confirm details of N.K. reshuffle amid report on Kim's sister
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea remains vigilant against spreading Chinese coronavirus
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea going all-out to prevent spread of Wuhan coronavirus during holidays
-
5
Seoul closely monitoring N. Korea's expected meeting of diplomats