Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kia Motors 2019 net income up 58 pct. to 1.82 tln won

All Headlines 16:00 January 22, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. on Wednesday reported its 2019 net income of 1.82 trillion won (US$ 1.6 billion), up 58 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year rose 73.6 percent on-year to 2 trillion won. Annual revenue increased 7.3 percent to 58.14 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!