KRX to ease listing requirements to invite more applicants
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's bourse operator on Wednesday said it will ease its listing requirements to attract more promising newcomers to the local stock market.
The Korea Exchange (KRX) said it will put more weighting on the growth potential of the new applicants in its listing assessments in 2020. The current listing process prioritizes a company's financial performance in such areas as its capital and revenue.
"In order to raise the competitiveness and trustworthiness of the stock market, we have set three goals, including market invigoration and customer-centered market operation," KRX Vice President Yim Jae-joon said in a meeting with reporters.
The bourse operator has offered a fast-track listing process for startups with high potential to do well on their debut on the tech-laden secondary KOSDAQ market.
Such advantages for promising newcomers will be extended to the main bourse in 2020, Yim added.
