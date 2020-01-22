S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 22, 2020
All Headlines 17:10 January 22, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.345 1.330 +1.5
3-year TB 1.437 1.395 +4.2
10-year TB 1.723 1.689 +3.4
2-year MSB 1.423 1.400 +2.3
3-year CB (AA-) 2.016 1.986 +3.0
91-day CD 1.460 1.460 0.0
