Britain eases working holiday requirement for S. Korea
SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- Young South Koreans are eligible starting this year to apply for a working holiday visa to Britain without a government reference, after London decided to exempt Seoul from the requirement, the foreign ministry said Friday.
Under Britain's Youth Mobility Scheme (YMS), South Koreans aged 18-30 could apply for the short-term work visa only if they submitted a certificate of sponsorship issued by the foreign ministry.
The reference had to contain information about the job the applicant would do in Britain and other personal details. Applicants were required to apply for the visa within three months of receiving the government reference.
The ministry said Britain recently changed the visa requirement at the South Korean government's request. Individuals can now apply for the two-year program via VFS Global, an outsourcing company for British Home Office, the ministry added.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' modern art project, 'CONNECT, BTS' hits Berlin
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Yang Joon-il: More than 'the 1990s' G-Dragon'
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
4
Korean language test applicants hit record high in 2019: data
-
5
BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
-
3
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Itaewon in the doldrums after U.S. base withdrawal and gentrification
-
5
Parasite wins Screen Actors Guild award for acting ensemble in run-up to Academy Awards
-
1
British woman dies in apparent sudden death in Gwangju
-
2
Seoul trying to confirm details of N.K. reshuffle amid report on Kim's sister
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea remains vigilant against spreading Chinese coronavirus
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korean transgender soldier pleads to serve after military orders discharge
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea going all-out to prevent spread of Wuhan coronavirus during holidays