4 suspected Wuhan coronavirus cases tested negative: KCDC

January 22, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- Four suspected Wuhan coronavirus cases tested negative amid concerns over the spread of the SARS-like disease, South Korea's public health agency said Wednesday.

The four people who visited the city of Wuhan in central China underwent so-called pancoronavirus tests earlier in the day after experiencing symptoms, such as fever and sore throat, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

South Korea confirmed its first case of the disease on Monday, and has been on a heightened level of alert to quickly detect and treat people who have been affected.

The health protection agency earlier said that 16 suspected cases have been reported in the country so far, with all being released from isolation after tests indicated that they did not have the virus.

This file photo taken on Jan. 21, 2020 shows a notice placed on the door of a hospital in Gyeonggi Province warning people about the China coronavirus. (Yonhap)

