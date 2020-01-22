4 suspected Wuhan coronavirus cases tested negative: KCDC
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- Four suspected Wuhan coronavirus cases tested negative amid concerns over the spread of the SARS-like disease, South Korea's public health agency said Wednesday.
The four people who visited the city of Wuhan in central China underwent so-called pancoronavirus tests earlier in the day after experiencing symptoms, such as fever and sore throat, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
South Korea confirmed its first case of the disease on Monday, and has been on a heightened level of alert to quickly detect and treat people who have been affected.
The health protection agency earlier said that 16 suspected cases have been reported in the country so far, with all being released from isolation after tests indicated that they did not have the virus.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
3
BTS' modern art project, 'CONNECT, BTS' hits Berlin
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Yang Joon-il: More than 'the 1990s' G-Dragon'
-
5
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
3
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
-
4
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Itaewon in the doldrums after U.S. base withdrawal and gentrification
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea says its moratorium on nuclear, missile testing is over
-
2
Iran expresses concern about S. Korea's decision on Hormuz dispatch: official
-
3
S. Korea, U.S. to adjust springtime combined exercise for N.K. diplomacy: defense ministry
-
4
(2nd LD) U.S. welcomes S. Korea's troop dispatch to Strait of Hormuz
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea remains vigilant against spreading Chinese coronavirus