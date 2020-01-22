S. Korea, seven Arctic countries launch consultative group
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- Envoys from South Korea and seven Arctic countries have launched a policy consultative body in Seoul to promote cooperation on North Pole issues, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.
The association, called Arctic Club in Korea, involves Seoul-based ambassadors from the United States, Russia, Canada, Norway, Finland, Denmark and Sweden. Kwon Se-jung, the ministry's Arctic cooperation envoy, represents the host country.
The group will convene every quarter to discuss ways to promote cooperation for the protection and sustainable development of the Arctic.
Kwon, director general of climate change and environmental affairs, hosted an inaugural luncheon with ambassadors and embassy officials from the member countries Wednesday.
He explained South Korea's overall policy and future plans on the Arctic region. The participants discussed ways to cope with the impacts of climate change and environmental pollution, the ministry said.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
3
BTS' modern art project, 'CONNECT, BTS' hits Berlin
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Yang Joon-il: More than 'the 1990s' G-Dragon'
-
5
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
3
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
-
4
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Itaewon in the doldrums after U.S. base withdrawal and gentrification
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea says its moratorium on nuclear, missile testing is over
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea remains vigilant against spreading Chinese coronavirus
-
3
Iran expresses concern about S. Korea's decision on Hormuz dispatch: official
-
4
(2nd LD) U.S. welcomes S. Korea's troop dispatch to Strait of Hormuz
-
5
N.K. state media confirms appointment of new defense minister