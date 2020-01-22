No. of ASF-positive wild boars in S. Korea reaches 95
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- The number of wild boars infected with African swine fever (ASF) in South Korea went up to 95 on Wednesday, as seven carcasses recently found near the border with North Korea tested positive.
The seven bodies were found in Paju, just north of Seoul. Of the 95 confirmed ASF cases from wild boars, 38 were from the border city, according to the National Institute of Environmental Research, which is affiliated with the environment ministry.
In May, North Korea confirmed its first outbreak of African swine fever on a pig farm near its border with China. South Korea has reported 14 cases of pigs infected with the disease on farms since September.
South Korea has not reported additional ASF cases on farms since October, but wild boars continue to be found dead with the disease, mostly along the inter-Korean border.
It remains unclear whether the disease came from the North.
The animal disease does not affect humans but is deadly to pigs. There is currently no vaccine nor cure for the disease.
The virus spreads through direct contact with infected animals or their remains, unlike other animal diseases, such as foot-and-mouth disease, which is airborne.
(END)
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
3
BTS' modern art project, 'CONNECT, BTS' hits Berlin
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Yang Joon-il: More than 'the 1990s' G-Dragon'
-
5
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
3
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
-
4
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Itaewon in the doldrums after U.S. base withdrawal and gentrification
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea says its moratorium on nuclear, missile testing is over
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea remains vigilant against spreading Chinese coronavirus
-
3
Seoul trying to confirm details of N.K. reshuffle amid report on Kim's sister
-
4
Iran expresses concern about S. Korea's decision on Hormuz dispatch: official
-
5
N.K. state media confirms appointment of new defense minister