U.S.-N. Korea diplomacy still possible in coming months: expert

"I would not rule out the possibility, at least maybe for the next couple of months, that there could be some sort of turn to diplomacy," he said during a seminar hosted by the think tank. "I know it doesn't look like it right now because of all the things that the North Koreans have said, threatening (intercontinental ballistic missile) tests and everything, but this is the one issue where President Trump personally has invested a lot of personal diplomacy and a lot of personal capital."