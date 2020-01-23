Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

January 23, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 10/02 Cloudy 0

Incheon 08/02 Cloudy 0

Suwon 11/02 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 11/03 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 13/03 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 10/-2 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 13/04 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 12/05 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 13/06 Cloudy 20

Jeju 13/12 Cloudy 20

Daegu 10/04 Rain 20

Busan 13/10 Rain 30

(END)

