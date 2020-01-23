Thursday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 January 23, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 10/02 Cloudy 0
Incheon 08/02 Cloudy 0
Suwon 11/02 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 11/03 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 13/03 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 10/-2 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 13/04 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 12/05 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 13/06 Cloudy 20
Jeju 13/12 Cloudy 20
Daegu 10/04 Rain 20
Busan 13/10 Rain 30
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
BTS' modern art project, 'CONNECT, BTS' hits Berlin
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Yang Joon-il: More than 'the 1990s' G-Dragon'
-
4
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
5
Prosecution raids police HQ in election-meddling probe
Most Saved
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
3
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
-
4
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Itaewon in the doldrums after U.S. base withdrawal and gentrification
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea remains vigilant against spreading Chinese coronavirus
-
2
Seoul trying to confirm details of N.K. reshuffle amid report on Kim's sister
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea says its moratorium on nuclear, missile testing is over
-
4
N.K. state media confirms appointment of new defense minister
-
5
Iran expresses concern about S. Korea's decision on Hormuz dispatch: official