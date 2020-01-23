KOSPI 2,254.54 DN 12.71 points (open)
All Headlines 09:01 January 23, 2020
Most Liked
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
2
BTS' modern art project, 'CONNECT, BTS' hits Berlin
3
(Yonhap Feature) Yang Joon-il: More than 'the 1990s' G-Dragon'
4
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
5
Prosecution raids police HQ in election-meddling probe
Most Saved
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
2
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
3
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
4
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
5
(Yonhap Feature) Itaewon in the doldrums after U.S. base withdrawal and gentrification
1
(LEAD) S. Korea remains vigilant against spreading Chinese coronavirus
2
Seoul trying to confirm details of N.K. reshuffle amid report on Kim's sister
3
(LEAD) N. Korea says its moratorium on nuclear, missile testing is over
4
N.K. state media confirms appointment of new defense minister
5
Iran expresses concern about S. Korea's decision on Hormuz dispatch: official