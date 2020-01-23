British woman dies in apparent sudden death in Gwangju
GWANGJU, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- A British woman in her 20s has been found dead at a middle school in the southwestern city of Gwangju, police said Thursday.
A janitor found the 25-year-old woman, who has been teaching English, in a research room of the school around 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday and reported the case to police.
The English instructor, whose name was withheld, was lying on her back, and there were no signs of fighting with any intruder at the scene, according to the police.
Her acquaintances have told police that she was supposed to undergo a surgery the same day for a disease that hurt her back and made it difficult for her to breathe.
The police have classified the case as a sudden death pending a postmortem examination set for Thursday.
namsh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
BTS' modern art project, 'CONNECT, BTS' hits Berlin
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Yang Joon-il: More than 'the 1990s' G-Dragon'
-
4
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
5
Prosecution raids police HQ in election-meddling probe
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
3
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
-
4
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Itaewon in the doldrums after U.S. base withdrawal and gentrification
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea remains vigilant against spreading Chinese coronavirus
-
2
Seoul trying to confirm details of N.K. reshuffle amid report on Kim's sister
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea says its moratorium on nuclear, missile testing is over
-
4
N.K. state media confirms appointment of new defense minister
-
5
Iran expresses concern about S. Korea's decision on Hormuz dispatch: official