N. Korea's imports from Russia rebound last year despite sanctions
SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's imports from Russia rebounded last year despite crippling sanctions banning economic cooperation with Pyongyang, a U.S. broadcaster has said.
North Korea imported US$42.17 million worth of goods from Russia during the January-November period, according to the Voice of America, citing U.S. trade data.
The amount was larger than the $32.08 million reported in 2018 when the North came under tougher global sanctions.
North Korea is banned from seeking major economic cooperation and importing materials that could be used for military purposes due to multiple global sanctions imposed against its regime for carrying out nuclear and missile provocations.
Petroleum products accounted for the largest portion of the North's imports from Russia last year, followed by animal oil, food and medical products, the data showed.
During the cited period, North Korea exported $2.31 million worth of goods to Russia, up from $1.98 million tallied a year earlier.
