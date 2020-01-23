Military beefs up precautionary steps against Wuhan coronavirus
SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministry said Thursday it has intensified efforts to prevent the spread of a deadly new strain of the Chinese coronavirus into the barracks in the runup to the Lunar New Year holiday season.
Fears are growing that the respiratory virus could spread across the country as South Korea is to enter one of its busiest travel periods of the year this week to celebrate the Lunar New Year holiday.
South Korea reported its first confirmed case Monday.
All service personnel who visited China recently have come under examination, as the minimum incubation period for the virus is about 15 days, according to the ministry.
It also set up and has run a center for preventive measures, and maintains a hotline with the health authorities, it added.
"We drew up and issued guidelines to all units on how to manage soldiers who run a fever, and will continue to make utmost efforts for the containment of the virus," the ministry said in a release.
Common symptoms of the illness are fever and respiratory problems, and the infection was confirmed to be able to be passed between humans.
