Pct of Americans viewing N. Korea as 'very serious' threat hits lowest: poll
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- The percentage of Americans seeing North Korea as a "very serious threat" to the United States hit the lowest level in about a decade this year, a poll showed, apparently reflecting eased concerns after the two countries began denuclearization talks in 2018.
According to the poll jointly conducted by CNN and SSRS, a research firm, 29 percent said that the North poses a "very" serious threat.
The figure was the lowest since the poll was first conducted in 2009, when the corresponding figure stood at 52 percent. It was also lower than 34 percent registered in 2019.
Around 13 percent of those polled replied that North Korea is "no threat at all," the highest level since 2015. It also showed that Americans see Iran and Russia as more serious threats to the U.S. than North Korea.
The survey appears to reflect eased concerns among Americans about the North's nuclear and missile programs after Pyongyang came out for denuclearization talks with the U.S. in 2018.
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held their first-ever summit in June 2018 and agreed to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in exchange for security guarantees from Washington.
Nuclear talks, however, have remain stalled since their no-deal second summit in February last year.
The survey was conducted on 1,156 adults from Jan. 16-19 and has a margin error of 3.4 percentage points.
