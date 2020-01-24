S. Korea, U.S. step up prep for homestretch negotiations on defense costs
SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States appear to be stepping up preparations for what could be homestretch negotiations in the coming weeks over Seoul's share of the cost for the upkeep of 28,500 American troops here, observers said Friday.
The allies have been under pressure to quickly conclude the negotiations over the cost-sharing deal, called the Special Measures Agreement (SMA), for a timely parliamentary ratification and other reasons related to the operation of the U.S. Forces Korea.
Officials from both sides have hinted that progress has been made in the recent negotiations, though gaps still remain over Seoul's total payment for the stationing of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) and what should be included in a new SMA.
Seoul and Washington held their last round of negotiations in the U.S. capital earlier this month, where Seoul's foreign ministry said they have "broadened their mutual understanding and common ground."
They are expected to hold the next round of the SMA talks in Seoul early next month.
A major fault line has been whether to expand the scope of the SMA.
Seoul has insisted that the negotiations should proceed within the existing SMA framework, while Washington has demanded that its coverage be expanded to include extra costs such as those for rotations of American troops to the peninsula.
To tamp down U.S. pressure on South Korea to jack up the defense costs, Seoul has been highlighting its contributions to the bilateral alliance, such as its financial support for the construction of a key U.S. base south of Seoul and its massive purchases of U.S.-made weapons.
Seoul's recent decision to expand the areas of operation for its anti-piracy Cheonghae Unit to cover the tense Strait of Hormuz in support of U.S. maritime security operations there also came amid its effort to enhance its alliance contributions.
Hopes have recently emerged that the two sides would quicken their negotiations amid concerns that a parliamentary ratification process could be delayed due to political situations in Korea, including the April parliamentary elections.
The allies have also been concerned that a delay in the negotiations could force South Korean employees hired by the USFK to go on unpaid leave should there be no funds assigned for them due to the absence of a new SMA.
But it remains uncertain whether U.S. President Donald Trump would accept a deal from the allies' negotiation teams if it does not stipulate a hefty increase in Seoul's share, observers pointed out. Under last year's SMA, Seoul agreed to pay about $870 million.
