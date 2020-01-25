S. Korean researchers develop compact, high-torque motor
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean researchers have developed a compact, high-torque motor that can be used in precision robots, electric scooters and electric vehicles, a public science and engineering university said Saturday.
According to the Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST), its intelligent robot team has completed work on an advanced brushless direct current (BLDC) motor ready for mass production.
Demand for high-tech motors is on the rise everywhere in the world, with South Korean imports alone hitting 6 trillion won (US$5.1 billion) in the past five years. The country bought premium motors from countries like Japan, Germany and Switzerland, with more affordable models being brought in from China.
Work on the motor began in late 2018, with the first prototype assembled last year.
Tests have shown that the motor produces less noise and dust particles when in operation compared to existing units.
The new motor can be used in robots, electric wheelchairs and many other devices that need small motors, and with slight modification can be used in e-scooters and even cars.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
-
3
Parasite wins Screen Actors Guild award for acting ensemble in run-up to Academy Awards
-
4
Airports, ports make all-out efforts to prevent spread of Wuhan virus
-
5
Inter-Korean cooperation will occur within framework of denuclearization: official
-
1
S. Korea reports 2nd confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
(3rd LD) 2nd case of Wuhan coronavirus puts S. Korea on alert during holidays
-
3
(4th LD) 2nd case of Wuhan coronavirus puts S. Korea on alert during holidays
-
4
New satellite images suggest possible flight drill at N. Korean airfield
-
5
Moon says no progress in nuclear talks with N. Korea in 2019 'regrettable'