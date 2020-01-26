98 pct of parents in S. Korea have children receive private education: survey
SEJONG, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- About 98 percent of parents have their children receive after-school education, including from private tutors and cram schools, a survey showed Sunday.
The survey about education last year, conducted by the state-run Korean Educational Development Institute, covered 4,000 men and women aged 18 to 73 in August and September.
Asked how they rate the overall education level of elementary, middle and high schools, 33.9 percent of respondents gave a "negative" reply, while 12.7 percent had a "positive" opinion.
The survey participants put the education level at elementary, middle and high schools at 3.09, 2.82 and 2.49, respectively, on a 5-point scale.
A total of 833 respondents with children attending elementary, middle and high schools placed their level of trust in school teachers at 2.79 on average on a 5-point scale.
More than 56 percent approved of a measure to hire experienced people from all walks of life but lacking teaching qualifications as school teachers.
The survey also said 97.9 percent of the 969 respondents with children at kindergartens and elementary, middle and high schools obtained some form of private education for them.
As to why, 24.6 percent said they want their children to excel in their future careers. More than 23 percent said they feel uneasy not providing their children with private education when other parents do.
In similar surveys conducted in 2017 and 2018, this sense of unease was the biggest reason for paying for private education.
