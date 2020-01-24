Beer imports down for first time in decade
SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's imports of beer fell sharply in 2019 from a year earlier due mainly to a boycott of Japanese products here amid a bilateral trade row, data showed Friday.
South Korea's imports of beer reached US$280 million in 2019, down 9.3 percent from $309 million a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Korea Customs Service.
It marked the first on-year decrease since 2009.
The drop was largely attributable to the ongoing "No Japan" campaign among South Korean consumers, who have been boycotting Japanese products after Tokyo implemented regulations on exports to Seoul of three key industrial materials in July last year.
South Korea's imports of Japanese beer halved in 2019 to $39.7 million, which marks a drastic fall from $78.3 million posted in 2018, losing its No. 1 spot to Chinese products.
Imports from China, on the other hand, slightly moved up on-year to reach $43.4 million. Belgian beers took the third spot with $38.6 million, standing neck and neck with Japan.
The overall decrease also came as South Korea kicked off a new tax system on beer last year, which focuses on amount rather than an ad valorem tax, in a move to improve imbalances in taxes between imported and domestic beer, industry watchers said.
