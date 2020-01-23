Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai-Rotem remains in red in Q4

All Headlines 14:21 January 23, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai-Rotem Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 116.2 billion won (US$ 99.5 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 74 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a loss of 212.9 billion won a year earlier. Revenue fell 3.1 percent to 636.6 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!