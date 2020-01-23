LG's luxury built-in kitchen appliance brand wins top award in U.S.
SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc.'s high-end built-in kitchen appliance brand, Signature Kitchen Suite, has won the top accolade from the U.S. National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA), the company said Thursday.
LG said its Signature Kitchen Suite captured the 2020 Chairman's Award from the NKBA on the sidelines of the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas, Nevada, for its products and technologies -- recognized for having a positive impact on the kitchen and bath industry -- and for helping to educate young professionals in the business.
The prestigious NKBA award was created in 2009 to honor industry leaders for their achievements and positive influence on the kitchen and bath industry.
LG also said its Signature Kitchen Suite Experience & Design Center in Napa Valley, California, claimed the NKBA's Innovative Showroom Award in the large independent retail showroom category.
At KBIS 2020, the industry's leading trade show hosted by the NKBA, which kicked off on Tuesday, LG introduced its new undercounter wine cellar and undercounter refrigerator, as well as a 30-inch wall oven and 40-inch cooktop.
