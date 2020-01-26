Seoul issues safety guidebook for tourists
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government has recently issued a guidebook containing safety tips for international tourists visiting the capital.
The booklet, titled "Guide for Safe Travel In Seoul," is available in Korean, English, Chinese and Japanese.
It is distributed free of charge at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, and major tourist information centers.
The guidebook provides useful information on safety in various places such as shopping centers, mountain trails, bicycle lanes and the Han River.
It offers tips on coping with extreme weather conditions in all four seasons, as well as dealing with things like fine dust and disaster drills.
Illustrations are used to help foreigners understand the content. It has QR codes to allow users to search for more information with their mobile phones.
